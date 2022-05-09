Food Trail With Ashish Vidyarthi: 3 Hidden Food Gems of Mumbai

Three food gems you can't miss are

- Sneha Restaurant: If you enjoy food from Kerala this is the place you must visit. Pocket friendly and the taste is to die for.

- Thotrin Cafe: Authentic North Eastern food is a rare find in Mumbai. But we managed to visit this eatery which serves delectable food from North East India.

- Hearsch Bakery: In Bandra West you will find a lot of bakeries and Hearsch is one of the oldest ones. And if you have not tried their burgers you're missed out.

Let us know if you have visited any of these places.