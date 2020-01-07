Top Entertainment News: Tiger, Shraddha in Jaipur for ‘Baaghi 3’

In December, just in time to take a little break for New Year’s, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor wrapped up their month-long schedule in Serbia. They were shooting for Baaghi 3. Now they’re back in India, all excited to kick off the third and last schedule of Baaghi 3 in Jaipur. Disha Patani, who was the lead in the previous Baaghi, will also be making a special appearance in the third installment.

(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)