Top Entertainment News: John in Remake of Tamil Film ‘Vedalam’

After collaborating with Bhushan Kumar on Ek Villain 2, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga, the two will also come together for 2015 Tamil film Vedalam’s remake. It will be directed by Rohit Dhawan who has earlier directed John in Desi Boyz and Dishoom. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Rohit is finishing the screenplay, and the team will go on recce in a few months. Most of the film will be shot within the city, with small parts canned outside the city.