Top Entertainment News: Katrina Kaif as a Doctor in ‘Sooryavanshi’

While it had been confirmed that Katrina Kaif was going to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, there wasn’t much clarity on what exactly she would play. Now, it has confirmed that the actor will play the role of a doctor. Rohit Shetty recently revealed that on the talk show No Filter Neha.

This is Katrina’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will be reuniting after nine years since their last film Tees Maar Khan. As the second spin-off of Rohit Shetty’s Singham, Sooryavanshi sees Akshay Kumar essay the role of deputy commissioner of police.