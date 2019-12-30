Top Entertainment News: Salman on Completing 30 Yrs in Bollywood

Salman Khan first made his mark in Bollywood with his debut lead role in Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. As the film completed 30 years on 29 December, so did Salman Khan, who recently turned 54 years old. Speaking to PTI about his journey in Bollywood, Khan said, “A big thank you to the people who have made me who I am, my my fans and well-wishers alike. The most important thing in an actor's life is the journey and my journey has been nothing short of amazing.”