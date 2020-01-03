Top Entertainment News: Aditya Roy Kapur in ‘Malang’ Poster

Aditya Roy Kapur Unleashes His ‘Madness’ in ‘Malang’ Poster
On 3 January, Aditya Roy Kapur took to Instagram to share the first poster of his upcoming film Malang. Malang stars Aditya, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor. It will release on 7 February.
In the poster, Aditya is looking up with his arms spread open. It reads “Unleash the madness.”
The caption reads, “Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!”
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar Team up for 'Mr Lele'
Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her next film with Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar, titled Mr Lele. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who helmed Janhvi’s debut, Dhadak. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the film is a comic thriller and features an ensemble cast. “Janhvi and Varun haven’t worked together, so the makers of Mr Lele were keen to get her on board. The film is currently in the production stage,” a source told the publication.
The film revolves around three characters, who are involved in a mysterious incident. “There’s a lot of humour also. Mr Lele is supposed to go on floors in the first week of March,” the source added.
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
