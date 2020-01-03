Top Entertainment News: Aditya Roy Kapur in ‘Malang’ Poster

On 3 January, Aditya Roy Kapur took to Instagram to share the first poster of his upcoming film Malang. Malang stars Aditya, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor. It will release on 7 February.

In the poster, Aditya is looking up with his arms spread open. It reads “Unleash the madness.”

The caption reads, “Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!”