Top Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra To Join ‘Matrix 4’ Cast?

Priyanka Chopra to Join Wachowskis’ Universe With ‘Matrix 4’?
It seems that Priyanka Chopra has taken a huge leap. According to a report by Variety, the actor is in final talks to join the fourth installment of the Matrix saga, insiders close to the negotiations said. Matrix is one of the most popular action-franchises by The Wachowskis.
The Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow film is being directed by the series’ co-creator Lana Wachowski. She’ll join the previously announced Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris. Details about her character is currently under wraps.
Read more on The Quint
Shah Rukh Khan’s Cousin Noor Jehan Passes Away in Peshawar
Noor Jehan, a cousin of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, died in Peshawar on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, reported PTI. Jehan’s husband Asif Burhan said that she was suffering from oral cancer.
Jehan, 52, a paternal cousin of Shah Rukh, resided in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Having previously served as a district and town councillor, Jehan was active in politics and even filed nomination papers for the provincial assembly PK-77 seat in the 2018 General Elections before withdrawing at the last moment.
Read more on The Quint
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )