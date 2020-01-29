Top Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra To Join ‘Matrix 4’ Cast?

It seems that Priyanka Chopra has taken a huge leap. According to a report by Variety, the actor is in final talks to join the fourth installment of the Matrix saga, insiders close to the negotiations said. Matrix is one of the most popular action-franchises by The Wachowskis.

The Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow film is being directed by the series’ co-creator Lana Wachowski. She’ll join the previously announced Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris. Details about her character is currently under wraps.

Read more on The Quint