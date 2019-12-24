Top Entertainment News: Varun Reunites With Brother Rohit

Varun Dhawan had teamed up with his brother Rohit for the latter’s second directorial Dishoom in 2016. The film also featured John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, a sequel of Dishoom is already in the works and Varun will be teaming up with Rohit yet again.

“Rohit narrated the script to Varun and Sajid Nadiadwala and both have green-lit the script. Dishoom’s sequel will follow the espionage film template, with Varun’s character Junaid on a mission to track the threat. The film is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2020 and Rohit will go on a recce early next year,” a source told the publication.

(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)