Top Entertainment News: Harvey Weinstein Contracts COVID-19

Rape Convict Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Former movie producer and convict Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for coronavirus, reported Reuters, on Monday, 23 March.
The 68-year-old has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility in Buffalo, an official told the news portal, after his test results were declared a day earlier on Sunday, 22 March. A number of staff members have been quarantined as well, the official added.
Prior to his transfer, he stayed at Rikers Island prison and a Manhattan hospital, where he was treated for chest pain.
Read more on The Quint
Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive for COVID-19
Sabrina Dhowre, wife of actor Idris Elba, revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. She and her husband were in self-isolation after the latter contracted the infection. It was on 21 March that Sabrina revealed this to Oprah Winfrey during a live stream for her new Apple TV+ series, Oprah Talks.
Oprah took to Instagram and shared a clip of the conversation between her and the couple.
Read more on The Quint
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)