Top Entertainment News: Harvey Weinstein Contracts COVID-19

Former movie producer and convict Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for coronavirus, reported Reuters, on Monday, 23 March.

The 68-year-old has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility in Buffalo, an official told the news portal, after his test results were declared a day earlier on Sunday, 22 March. A number of staff members have been quarantined as well, the official added.

Prior to his transfer, he stayed at Rikers Island prison and a Manhattan hospital, where he was treated for chest pain.

