Top Entertainment News: Kangana-Starrer ‘Panga’ First Poster Out

‘Panga’ First Poster: Kangana Ranaut Gets Ready to Recount Jaya’s Story
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary took to Instagram to share the first poster of her sports drama Panga, which stars Kangana Ranaut in a lead role. “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai :),” the filmmaker wrote. She also mentioned that the trailer will drop on 23 December.
Disha Patani to Feature in a Song in 'Baaghi 3'
The Baaghi franchise kicked off in 2016 with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor playing the lead roles. Two years later, Disha Patani joined the second part as the leading lady. Earlier this year, producer Sajid Nadiawala had announced that the third part will mark a reunion of Tiger and Shraddha.
Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Disha Patani has joined the cast for a special dance number. In Baaghi 2, Jacqueline Fernandez had a cameo in the recreated version of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song Ek Do Teen.
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)