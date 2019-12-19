Top Entertainment News: Kangana-Starrer ‘Panga’ First Poster Out

The Baaghi franchise kicked off in 2016 with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor playing the lead roles. Two years later, Disha Patani joined the second part as the leading lady. Earlier this year, producer Sajid Nadiawala had announced that the third part will mark a reunion of Tiger and Shraddha.

Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Disha Patani has joined the cast for a special dance number. In Baaghi 2, Jacqueline Fernandez had a cameo in the recreated version of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song Ek Do Teen.

(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)