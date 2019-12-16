Top Entertainment News: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Gets Pushed to April 2020

On 2 December, Amitabh Bachchan took off for Slovakia to shoot the climax sequence of Rummy Jafrey’s upcoming thriller Chehre. Now, producer Anand Pandit told Mumbai Mirror that the Slovakia schedule has been wrapped up. “There was a recent snowstorm, after which the temperature dropped to minus 14 degree Celsius. I almost gave up hope of shooting in the snow, but with the help of Slovakian and Polish authorities and the dedication of the cast and crew, we completed the shoot,” he said. Chehre also stars Emraan Hashmi.

(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)