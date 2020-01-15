Top Entertainment News: Boman Irani to Play Ranveer’s Father

Ranveer Singh’s father will be played by Boman Irani in Yash Raj Films’ next Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Maneesh Sharma said, “Boman sir’s body of work loudly speaks for his incredible acting prowess and we are thrilled and honoured to have him in our film. Boman sir is playing Ranveer’s father in the film and their on-screen camaraderie is something to watch out for.”

Recently, the female lead opposite Ranveer was finalised for the comedy-drama. Shalini Pandey, who made her debut with Telugu film Arjun Reddy will be starring in the film, set in Gujarat.