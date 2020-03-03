Top Entertainment News: ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ First Look

Live
(3) NEW UPDATES
Kamal Haasan Summoned by Police in Connection With 'Indian 2' Accident
Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Central Crime Branch police in connection with the crane accident on the sets of Indian 2 shooting where three persons were killed and 12 injured. On 19 February, the Chennai police arrested the crane operator and booked A Subaskaran, head of the film’s producers Lyca Productions.
First Posters from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Released
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have shared the first posters from their upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee, produced by Yash Raj Films and releases on 20 March.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )