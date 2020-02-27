Top Entertainment News: Asim Riaz in Music Video With Jacqueline

Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan will play the lead role in sci-fi comedy Distant. The film, which will also feature Broadway actor Anthony Ramos, will be directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon from a script by Spenser Cohen, as per Variety.

The story revolves around an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet and must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor a woman who is trapped in her escape pod.

