Top Entertainment News: Asim Riaz in Music Video With Jacqueline

Rachel Brosnahan to Star in Sci-Fi Comedy 'Distant'
Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan will play the lead role in sci-fi comedy Distant. The film, which will also feature Broadway actor Anthony Ramos, will be directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon from a script by Spenser Cohen, as per Variety.
The story revolves around an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet and must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor a woman who is trapped in her escape pod.
(With inputs from PTI)
Asim Riaz to Feature in Music Video With Jacqueline Fernandez
Bigg Boss runner up Asim Riaz is set to featuring in a music video with Jacqueline Fernandez. According to reports, the song is a traditional folk song with a twist courtesy composer Tanishk Bagchi. It will be performed by Neha Kakkar with the video directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.