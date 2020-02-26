Top Entertainment News: Bob Iger Steps Down From Disney

Bob Iger has announced that he is stepping down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Walt Disney Company. Iger, who assumed the position in 2005, will be replaced by Bob Chapek, who previously ran the company's parks and products division.

In a statement, the company said Iger has assumed the role of executive chairman and will direct Disney's creative endeavours. He will stay on at Disney through the end of this contract on December 31, 2021. “I have the utmost confidence in Bob and look forward to working closely with him over the next 22 months as he assumes this new role and delves deeper into Disney's multi-faceted global businesses and operations, while I continue to focus on the company's creative endeavours,” Iger said.

