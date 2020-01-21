Top Entertainment News: Adinath Kothare as Vengsarkar in ‘83’

Ranveer Singh released a new character poster of the film, 83, a biopic on Kapil Dev that explores India’s historic win at the Cricket World Cup in 1983.

Ranveer introduced actor Adinath Kothare as cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar. “THE COLONEL !!! The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer. Presenting @adinathkothare as DILIP VENGSARKAR,” wrote Ranveer.