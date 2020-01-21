Top Entertainment News: Adinath Kothare as Vengsarkar in ‘83’

Ranveer Introduces Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar in '83' Poster
Ranveer Singh released a new character poster of the film, 83, a biopic on Kapil Dev that explores India’s historic win at the Cricket World Cup in 1983.
Ranveer introduced actor Adinath Kothare as cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar. “THE COLONEL !!! The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer. Presenting @adinathkothare as DILIP VENGSARKAR,” wrote Ranveer.
The makers have already introduced other cricketers from the winning Indian cricket team, including Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar.
The film releases in theatres on 10 April.