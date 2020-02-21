Top Entertainment News: Shilpa Welcomes Baby Girl

Live
Our Angel: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Welcome Baby Girl Samisha
On 21 February, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby girl. Shilpa shared a photo on Instagram; in the photo, you can see the baby’s tiny hands holding on to Shilpa’s finger. The baby’s face is not visible. In the caption, Shilpa explains the meaning of her daughter’s name ‘Samisha’ in great detail.
Take a look:
