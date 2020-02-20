Top Entertainment News: Ananya Joins Vijay Deverakonda’s Next

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space in director Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film. Producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the news.

“Welcoming the stunning @ananyapandayy for our Pan-India venture with @TheDeverakonda, directed by @purijagan! @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18. It's going to be a thrilling ride! @PuriConnects #PCfilm #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda,” he tweeted.