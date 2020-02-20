Top Entertainment News: Ananya Joins Vijay Deverakonda’s Next

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday to Share Screen Space
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space in director Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film. Producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the news.
“Welcoming the stunning @ananyapandayy for our Pan-India venture with @TheDeverakonda, directed by @purijagan! @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18. It's going to be a thrilling ride! @PuriConnects #PCfilm #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda,” he tweeted.
KJo's 'Kalank' Bags Most wins at Mirchi Music Awards 2020
The 12th edition of the Smule Mirchi Music Awards were held on 19 February. Karan Johar’s Kalank took home six awards, including Song of the Year, with Shreya Ghoshal winning Female Vocalist of the Year for ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ and Pritam winning Music Composer of the Year. Usha Mangeshkar received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Bappi Lahiri and Anandji Virji Shah. The ceremony was hosted by Shekhar Rajvani, Aparshakti Khurana and Neeti Mohan, and saw several celebs in attendance, including Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu.
Annu Kapoor's First Look in 'Chehre'
The first look of veteran actor Annu Kapoor in Chehre has been released. He can be donning a deep red turban and brown coat.
Directed by Rumi Jafry, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, as well as Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor and Krystle Dsouza.
