Top Entertainment News: Arvind Swami’s Look as MGR in ‘Thalaivi’

The trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has been released. Just like the first installment of the film, this one too shows two love stories - one between Kartik and Sara, set in 2020, and the other set in 1990, between Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and releases on 14 February.