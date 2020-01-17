Top Entertainment News: Arvind Swami’s Look as MGR in ‘Thalaivi’

Sara and Kartik's 'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer Released
The trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has been released. Just like the first installment of the film, this one too shows two love stories - one between Kartik and Sara, set in 2020, and the other set in 1990, between Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and releases on 14 February.
Vikrant Massey's 'Cargo' to Be Screened at South by Southwest Festival in US
Vikrant Massey-starrer Cargo will have its North American premiere at the 2020 edition of South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, which runs from 13 March to 21 March. The science fiction film, written and directed by Arati Kadav, also features Massey's Mirzapur co-star Shweta Tripathi and actor Nandu Madhav.
'Thalaivi': Arvind Swami's Look as MGR Unveiled
The first look of Arvind Swami as late AIADMK leader MGR, in upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, has been revealed. The film has been directed by AL Vijay and stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. It hits theatres on 26 June.
