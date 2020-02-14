Top Entertainment News: Fatima to Play a Marathi Girl in Her Next

After Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, with Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, she will be playing a Marathi girl in the film. Several readings and diction classes were scheduled for her, to get the character’s body language right. The film went on floors in January and shooting has been underway since for the Abhishek Sharma directorial. The family comedy discusses arranged marriages and is set in 1990s Mumbai.