Top Entertainment News: ‘Chhalaang’ Gets a New Release Date

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha-starrer Chhalaang will be releasing on 12 June 2020 now, instead on its earlier scheduled release on 13 March. Sharing a new poster and the release date, Rajkummar tweeted, “Ab Lenge #Chhalaang 12th June Ko!

Masterji Khilayen Kaise? Bachche Busy hain Exams ki Padhayi Mein. Toh Masterji Khilayenge Garmi ki Chhuttiyon Mein! Exams ke Liye Best of Luck!” Earlier titled Turram Khan, the film is directed by Hansal Mehta.