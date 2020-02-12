Top Entertainment News: Richa Chadha in ‘Madam Chief Minister’

Director Subhash Kapoor, who will be directing Aamir Khan-starrer Mogul, has finished shooting for his film Madam Chief Minister, with Richa Chadha playing the lead role of a politician. The film also stars Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla. Since, Aamir was busy shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, Subhash Kapoor decided to make this political drama in a 40-day schedule in Lucknow. His last film Jolly LLB 2 was also shot in Lucknow. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda.