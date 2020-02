Top Entertainment News: Salman, Pooja Hegde Pair up for Film

Pooja Hegde is all set to be the leading lady in Salman Khan’s upcoming Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Hegde will be playing Salman’s love interest in the film. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to release on Eid 2021. Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be directed by Farhad Samji.