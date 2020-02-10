Top Entertainment News: ‘Parasite’ Wins 4 Awards at Oscars 2020

Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite beat Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, held today at Los Angeles. The film also won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. The Oscars for Best actor and actress in the leading role were given to Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Renée Zellweger (Judy), respectively.

