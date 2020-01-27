Top Entertainment News: Bollywood Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Live
Ranveer Singh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Kapoor Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant
Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Arjun Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to pay a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died on 26 January when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also with him.
Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Kobe in action during a basketball match.
Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to write, “Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless. RIP. #kobebryant #blackmamba #24.”
