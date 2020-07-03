Saroj Khan Had ‘Adaa’ That Choreographers Today Lack: Kunal Kohli

Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71. Talking to The Quint, Kunal Kohli recalls Saroj Khan as the most loving person but also someone who knew when to put someone in their places.

“When she entered the sets, you knew that Saroj Khan had walked in. She had a personality that commanded respect, admiration and awe. We did Hum Tum and Fanaa together. Even if it was a big set or an outdoor location, you would know when Masterji had entered. She was lovingly called Masterji, and I added my little twist to that and called her Humare Pyaare Masterji,” says Kunal.