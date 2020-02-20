Kriti’s Look as Surrogate Mother Leaked from ‘Mimi’ Film Sets

Kriti was last seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat. She will reunite with Akshay Kumar and Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji for Bachchan Pandey, which is scheduled to hit screens on Christmas this year, and has also been cast alongside Rajkumar Rao in Dinesh Vijan’s next. The currently untitled comedy features Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia as parents who are adopted by a couple of orphans, and is expected to release at the end of 2020.