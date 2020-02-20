Kriti’s Look as Surrogate Mother Leaked from ‘Mimi’ Film Sets
Kriti Sanon has been cast as a surrogate mother in her upcoming film Mimi. A photo from the sets in which the actor can be seen in a blue and red salwar kameez and cradling a baby bump has surfaced on social media.
In early February, Kriti had shared a photo of herself with the film crew and fellow cast members Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Saie Tamhankar as they kicked off the second schedule of the shoot in Mandawa, Rajasthan.
Helmed by Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's 2011 National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! “It's based on the subject of surrogacy but actually it's the story of this young girl who wants to be an actor. She's a dancer in Mandawa and she ends up being a surrogate for couple. Then, the things that follow change her life and also change her as a person,” Kriti told IANS.
Kriti was last seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat. She will reunite with Akshay Kumar and Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji for Bachchan Pandey, which is scheduled to hit screens on Christmas this year, and has also been cast alongside Rajkumar Rao in Dinesh Vijan’s next. The currently untitled comedy features Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia as parents who are adopted by a couple of orphans, and is expected to release at the end of 2020.
