View Fullscreen
1/7
Kiara Advani with Kartik Aaryan.
(Photo Courtesy: FDCI X LFW)
Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Walk the Ramp at Fashion Week
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra.
Manish Malhotra showcased his latest couture, bridal collection at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. Actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Malhotra at the fashion event. While Kiara was seen in a shimmering silver gown with sleek cut outs and a silver sheer, long shoulder train, Kartik wore a black, bundgala jacket with three silver reindeers embroidered, teamed with an asymmetric ink kurta and slim pants.
Check out the photos of Kiara and Kartik on the ramp at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week below.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!