Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Walk the Ramp at Fashion Week

Manish Malhotra showcased his latest couture, bridal collection at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. Actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Malhotra at the fashion event. While Kiara was seen in a shimmering silver gown with sleek cut outs and a silver sheer, long shoulder train, Kartik wore a black, bundgala jacket with three silver reindeers embroidered, teamed with an asymmetric ink kurta and slim pants.

Check out the photos of Kiara and Kartik on the ramp at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week below.