Did ‘Angrezi Medium’ for Irrfan: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Angrezi Medium features Irrfan Khan as a sweetshop owner with Radhika Madan as his daughter who wishes to pursue higher education in the UK. He then travels to London to collect the funds required for her admission. It also features Pankaj Tripathi as a wheeler-dealer who runs a travel agency.

Kareena also recently made her debut on Instagram and already has 1.4 million followers. Speaking about the same, she said, “There are so many fan clubs out there of my name so we needed to have one point that would be a place where they will get to know a lot about me, my films, my brands and about my life. Of course, there will be a picture of Taimur once in a while.”

The second photo she posted on Instagram, was of Taimur. “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame,” she captioned the pic. In the photo, shot by Avinash Gowariker, Taimur can be seen resting his head on Kareena's shoulder.