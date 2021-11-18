Karan Johar Shares The First Look of Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer 'Yodha'

Karan wrote: "After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022."



The filmmaker then announced that the female leads will be announced soon.



"#Yodha is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November, 2022. Directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Stay tuned, because our female leads will be announced soon!," Johar added.