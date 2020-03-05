‘Kaamyaab’ Is a Tribute to the Nameless Side Heroes of B’wood

Written and directed by Hardik Mehta, with dialogues by Radhika Anand, Kamyaab is a smart commentary on Bollywood and the magic of star power. How does one deal with being irrelevant after heady days of success? What does it mean to be kaamyaab? Can it mean different things to different people? And while it makes some very relevant observations about the stock characters that Bollywood conjured up – that of the police inspector or doctor or hero ka side kick – it also makes us realise how we all have been guilty of not realising the indelible mark they have left on our collective psyche and popular culture. Kaamyaab is an ode to not just the larger-than-life victory laps on the big screen but also the quiet struggle in staying afloat in everyday life. As Sudheer’s own famous dialogue goes, “Bas enjoying life aur option kya hai?”

3.5 quints out of 5!