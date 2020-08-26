John & Aditi's First Look From Cross-Border Love Story Revealed

Kaashvie Nair's directorial debut, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, had come to a standstills because of the coronavirus pandemic. Months later, shooting of the untitled cross-border love story has finally resumed.

Apart from Arjun and Rakul, the movie also stars John Abraham, Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh. Aditi Rao Hydari plays Neena Gupta's character's younger version and John's love interest. The makers have finally unveiled the first look of Aditi and John's characters. Their story is set in 1947, around the time of India's independence.