John & Aditi's First Look From Cross-Border Love Story Revealed
John Abraham plays a sardar for the first time in the yet untitled film.
Kaashvie Nair's directorial debut, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, had come to a standstills because of the coronavirus pandemic. Months later, shooting of the untitled cross-border love story has finally resumed.
Apart from Arjun and Rakul, the movie also stars John Abraham, Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh. Aditi Rao Hydari plays Neena Gupta's character's younger version and John's love interest. The makers have finally unveiled the first look of Aditi and John's characters. Their story is set in 1947, around the time of India's independence.
The movie is produced by Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar. Nikkhil told Mumbai Mirror that the love story will span three generations, starting in 1947 and continuing till 2020. "John Abraham essays the role of a sardar for the first time. There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul's characters and the forced break-up between John and Aditi during the time of the Partition", the producer says.
During the indoor schedule, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will shoot for a week. They will again reunite with the team for a short outdoor schedule in October.
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
