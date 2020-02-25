John Produces Biopic on Entrepreneur Behind All-Women Taxi Service

Revathi said, “I’m very happy that John, Robbie and Anil have come together to tell a story which is not just my own but of every woman who was given a chance. Women are born fighters and an opportunity given to them never goes waste. All we need to provide is an ecosystem for them to flourish. In a small way, that is what my team and I have done.”

Early in her enterprise, Roy had decided that her staff would consist only of women who were below poverty line. Today Roy, who was in the list of Fortune India’s most powerful women in 2019, has trained and empowered many such women enabling them and their families to live a life of dignity and financial independence.