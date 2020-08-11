On Her Birthday, Jacqueline Finalised for 'Kick 2' Opposite Salman
'Kick 2' will be releasing on Christmas 2021.
As Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, she received a special birthday gift from Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor has been finalised to star opposite Salman Khan in Kick 2.
Producer Warda Nadiadwala announced the news on Twitter and wrote that the script was locked at 4 in the morning. "Here is your BIRTHDAY GIFT that will be remembered Forever. @Asli_Jacqueline overjoyed to FORMALLY announce that #SajidNadiadwala locked the script at 4am this morning & has written an exceptional role for you! @BeingSalmanKhan's Kick 2 rolling soon. Welcome Back!" she wrote.
Some time back, Sajid Nadiadwala, who helmed Kick and will also be directing the sequel, had announced, “Kick 2 will hit the theatres in December 2021. I am in the process to finish writing the script."
Kick, starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, released in 2014. It was the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name.
