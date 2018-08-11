Jacqueline Fernandez B’day Jukebox: Groove to Lat Lag Gayi & More
As Jackie turns a year older, sway to her songs with this playlist.
Did you know that Jacqueline Fernandez hosted TV shows in Bahrain at the age of 14? Well, she’s full of surprises. Sri Lankan actor, former model, and the winner of the Miss Sri Lanka Universe pageant 2006, Jackie has lit up the screen with her effervescence in films like Roy, Judwa 2, the Race series, and Housefull 2 & 3.
But the most memorable part of Jacqueline’s oeuvre is the ‘je ne sais quoi’ that she brings to the songs picturised on her. They are almost destined to be popular party anthems. Think Chittiyan Kalaiyaan and Lat Lag Gayi. Are you already dancing? As Jackie turns a year older, sway to her songs with this playlist.
(This story is from The Quint’s archives. It is being republished to mark Jacqueline Fernandez’s birth anniversary.)
