Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam to Star in 'Bhoot Police'
Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam have joined the cast of horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'.
Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam have joined the cast of horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The movie, directed by Pavan Kripalani, also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.
Making the announcement introducing the female cast of the film, Kripalani said in a statement, “I am looking forward to working with Jacqueline and Yami. This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add this magic to the script.”
He added, “The script has gone through several changes after Rameshji (Taurani) and Akshai (Puri) got on board. Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami perfectly complement each other in the film.”
Bhoot Police will be shot in Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The cast is expected to start shooting by the end of this year with all safety measures in place.
Producer Ramesh Taurani told a daily, “We are consulting experts to plan the safety measures for the team. We aim to wrap 80 per cent of the film during the outdoor schedules. The remaining portions will be shot at a set in Mumbai.”
