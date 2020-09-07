Ishaan, Ananya's 'Khaali Peeli' Set To Premiere on OTT

Director Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, is set to premiere on Zee Plex on 2 October. This is the latest Bollywood film that has decided to forgo a theatrical release, instead opting for a digital one given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to write, "“Apan bhi ready hai aur apni kaali peeli bhi. Toh public, abhi tum bhi ho jao ready, aa rahi hai mad ride #KhaaliPeeli, 2nd October ko,” Ishaan posted on social media, sharing a poster for the film. “Mad ride ki sawari karni hai, toh ready rehneka 2nd October ko!”