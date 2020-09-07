Ishaan, Ananya's 'Khaali Peeli' Set To Premiere on OTT

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, Khaali Peeli is helmed by Maqbool Khan.

Quint Entertainment
Updated07 Sep 2020, 06:24 AM IST
Bollywood
1 min read
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in a poster from Khaali Peeli.
i

Director Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, is set to premiere on Zee Plex on 2 October. This is the latest Bollywood film that has decided to forgo a theatrical release, instead opting for a digital one given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to write, "“Apan bhi ready hai aur apni kaali peeli bhi. Toh public, abhi tum bhi ho jao ready, aa rahi hai mad ride #KhaaliPeeli, 2nd October ko,” Ishaan posted on social media, sharing a poster for the film. “Mad ride ki sawari karni hai, toh ready rehneka 2nd October ko!”

Ishaan, Ananya's 'Khaali Peeli' Set To Premiere on OTT
Also Read
'Khaali Peeli' Teaser: Ishaan, Ananya on the Run in This Mad Ride
'Khaali Peeli' Teaser: Ishaan, Ananya on the Run in This Mad Ride

Khaali Peeli went on floors in September last year. Produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, the film was set to hit the theatres on 12 June. However, the release was stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 07 Sep 2020, 05:59 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!