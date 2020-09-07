Ishaan, Ananya's 'Khaali Peeli' Set To Premiere on OTT
Starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, Khaali Peeli is helmed by Maqbool Khan.
Director Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, is set to premiere on Zee Plex on 2 October. This is the latest Bollywood film that has decided to forgo a theatrical release, instead opting for a digital one given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Ananya Panday took to Instagram to write, "“Apan bhi ready hai aur apni kaali peeli bhi. Toh public, abhi tum bhi ho jao ready, aa rahi hai mad ride #KhaaliPeeli, 2nd October ko,” Ishaan posted on social media, sharing a poster for the film. “Mad ride ki sawari karni hai, toh ready rehneka 2nd October ko!”
Khaali Peeli went on floors in September last year. Produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, the film was set to hit the theatres on 12 June. However, the release was stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
