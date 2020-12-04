IMPPA Backs Maharashtra Government to Keep Film Industry in Mumbai

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has written a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, extending its support to the government to keep the film industry intact in Maharashtra.

Recently, some reports have suggested that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had held a conference with film industry celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Udit Narayan in September, wherein he announced his support for the construction of a Film City in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is being touted by the state government as the "biggest" film city in the country.