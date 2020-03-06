Here’s How Coronavirus Outbreak Has Affected Films & Celebrities
The outbreak of coronavirus has had its impact on the entertainment industry. From Deepika Padukone cancelling her Paris Fashion Week appearance to Khalid postponing his India tour, here’s taking a look at how the epidemic has affected showbiz:
Deepika Padukone Cancels Paris Week Appearance
Deepika Padukone has called off her plans to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week owing to the global coronavirus outbreak. The Padmaavat actor was invited by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show at the Paris Fashion Week, which is due to run till 3 March.
A spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement saying, “Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France.”
Popstar Khalid Postpones India Tour
Last year, Khalid had announced nine Asia dates as part of his “Khalid Free Spirit World Tour” with his first ever India performance on the list. BookMyShow and AEG Presents are bringing the singer to India. He was scheduled to perform in Mumbai on 12 April 12 and in Bengaluru two days later.
Now, an official statement on behalf of the artist has been released about the rescheduling of the tour owing to coronavirus outbreak. “Due to the recent advisories and travel restrictions in several Asian countries, Khalid will be postponing his upcoming tour of Asia, including his India concert. Our highest priority remains the safety of Khalid’s fans, his team and everyone who has been working on these concerts. We are actively working on rescheduled concert dates, with more information to be announced soon on,” the statement reads.
“All customers who have purchased tickets for the show in India on BookMyShow can retain their tickets which will be valid for the new show dates or are entitled to a full refund, should they be unable to make it for the new dates. We regret the inconvenience caused due to the unfortunate circumstances and look forward to bringing Khalid for his India debut soon,” the statement further added. Besides India, “Khalid Free Spirit World Tour” was scheduled to travel to Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and Seoul.
Disney Plus' Europe Launch Cancelled
Disney was scheduled to host an event on 24 March in London to mark the streaming service's launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.
The event was to be followed by a press conference and panel discussions with journalists from across the continent invited to take part, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But the event now stands cancelled and instead, the studio will organise a Disney Plus executive press briefing via webcast for next week.
“Due to a number of media attendee cancellations and increasing concerns at the prospect of travelling internationally at this time, we have decided to cancel our Disney Plus launch events scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday,” the company's spokesperson told the outlet.
Varun Dhawan’s Wedding Venue Changed?
Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal are supposed to get married in May this year. Buzz has been that they have zeroed in on Thailand as the destination. However, now speculations are rife that because of the coronavirus scare the venue is still uncertain.
Katy Perry’s Wedding on Hold
Katy Perry was supposed to have a quiet wedding with Orlando Bloom in Japan this year. However, according to People, the coronavirus has put that plan on hold. “Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” a source told the magazine. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”
Salman’s Radhe Thailand Shoot Stalled?
The makers of Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai had decided to film some action scenes in Thailand. However, according to reports the shoot has been called off. The film is still at the production stage.
Bond Film ‘No Time To Die Pushed’
The release of Daniel Craig’s latest Bond film No Time to Die has been pushed to November amid fears over the coronavirus spread. The film, which was scheduled for a 2 April release in the UK followed by a release on 10 April worldwide, has now been postponed to November as concerns for public health have taken precedence. It will now release in the UK on 12 November and on 25 November in the US.
No Time to Die has been made on a budget of over $200 million and will need to perform well in the international markets. Since, the spread of coronavirus has led to the closure of several cinemas in countries such as Italy, South Korea, China and Japan, the postponement of the release seems to be a sensible decision.
