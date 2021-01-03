Happiest at Work: Rakul Preet Singh Resumes Shoot for 'MayDay'

MayDay also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar.

Rakul Preet Singh has resumed shooting for MayDay.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh has started shooting for MayDay after recovering from COVID-19.

She shared a boomerang video on Instagram on Sunday, 3 January. In the clip, Rakul Preet is seen smiling and getting her make-up done in her vanity van.

She also wrote: "HappiestAtWork" and "#MayDay".

MayDay also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar. It marks Ajay's return to direction after Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. The thriller is expected to release on 29 April, 2022.

Rakul Preet Singh had informed everyone a few days back that she tested negative for coronavirus. "Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let's be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions", the actor wrote on social media.

On 22 December, Rakul had shared that she has tested COVID positive.

