Happiest at Work: Rakul Preet Singh Resumes Shoot for 'MayDay'
MayDay also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh has started shooting for MayDay after recovering from COVID-19.
She shared a boomerang video on Instagram on Sunday, 3 January. In the clip, Rakul Preet is seen smiling and getting her make-up done in her vanity van.
She also wrote: "HappiestAtWork" and "#MayDay".
MayDay also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar. It marks Ajay's return to direction after Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. The thriller is expected to release on 29 April, 2022.
Rakul Preet Singh had informed everyone a few days back that she tested negative for coronavirus. "Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let's be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions", the actor wrote on social media.
On 22 December, Rakul had shared that she has tested COVID positive.
