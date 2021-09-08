Producer Confirms Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Attack to Release in Theatres

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada. Attack is an action thriller starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh, and is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The film is based on a hostage crisis and is produced by Ajay Kapoor, John Abraham, and Jayantilal Gada.

Pen Studios has distribution rights for SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR which stars NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, several films opted for a direct-to-OTT release and many others had their release dates pushed back. Akshay Kumar’s film BellBottom became the first film to release in theatres after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. While theatres in Maharashtra remained shut, the film released in theatres across India which opened at limited capacity.