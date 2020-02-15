Fatima Sana Sheikh Reveals First Look From ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’
Fatima Sana Sheikh revealed her first look for her next movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari on Instagram. She can be seen draped in a deep red saree, paired with traditional jewellery and a rather coy smile is seen on her face.
The film is set in the 90s in Mumbai, at a time when mobile phones and the internet hadn’t taken over our lives the way they have now. The ensemble of actors includes Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh in primary roles.
Director Abhishek Sharma spoke about her look in the film and said “Her character has a dual personality for which we needed an actor who could play vulnerable, mysterious and assertive with equal ease.” He also praised the actor, last seen in Yash Raj Film's Thugs of Hindostan, for being extremely punctual, very involved and dedicated with her work.
Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Good Newwz with Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film made a mark on the office, minting over Rs 200 Crore. Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in web series The Family Man which got a lot of critical acclaims.
The film is likely to release in the second half of the year.
