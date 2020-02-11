QuickE: CBFC Censors Intimate Scenes From ‘Love Aaj Kal’ & More
1. CBFC Censors Kartik & Sara’s Intimate Scenes From ‘Love Aaj Kal’
We are all waiting for the release of Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal, set to hit theatres on 14 February. A lot is being talked about the on-screen chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. However like most films, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to do away with certain scenes in this film too.
Despite Love Aaj Kal being passed with a U/A certificate still most of the intimate shots have been axed.
Read more on The Quint
2. Taapsee Has an Important Message in Thappad’s Second Trailer
Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her next film Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The second trailer of the film has dropped and she has an important message to convey. The clip starts with Taapsee aka Amrita and Pawan Gulati’s ‘happily’ married life. Things take an ugly turn with Amrita gets slapped by her husband in public. Then Taapsee takes over, asking the viewers to report the trailer.
She and the makers of the film send out a strong message - no amount of violence on the Internet should be encouraged. Action should immediately be taken and what better way than to start from home.
Read more on The Quint
3. Kalki Koechlin Shares First Pictures of Baby Girl Sappho
Actor Kalki Koechlin and her partner Guy Hershberg became parents to a baby girl on Friday, through the water birthing method. On Monday, the actor shared the first photographs of her daughter, whom they’ve named Sappho. The pictures show Kalki and her partner, with their baby girl and her doctors.
Sharing the pictures from the nursing home, where she gave birth, Kalki wrote, “So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!”
Read more on The Quint
4. Singer Arijit Singh Buys Four Flats in Mumbai Worth Rs 9 Crore
Singer Arijit Singh has reportedly purchased four flats in a building in Versova, Mumbai worth Rs 9.10 crore. He has also paid a stamp duty of Rs 54 lakh. Quoting Square Feet India, a report in Hindustan Times mentions that the flats are on the same floor of the building.
The reports claim that one of the flats is 32 square metres and cost Rs 1.80 crore while another one is spread across 70 square metres and cost Rs 2.20 crore. Arijit is said to have bought the third one for Rs 2.60 crore and it is around 80 square metres. while the fourth flat is spread across 70 square metres and is worth Rs 2.5 crore.
Read more on The Quint
5. Asim Gets Grilled on His Fights With Sidharth in ‘Bigg Boss 13’
With just days away from the finale, the tasks in Bigg Boss 13 become more and more interesting. In the upcoming episode Aap Ki Adalat host Rajat Sharma will be seen entering the house and giving the contestants a reality check. In a promo that has been released by the makers, Asim Riaz can be seen questioned about his rift with Sidharth Shukla.
After being asked to sit in the witness box, Rajat asks Asim about his arguments with Sidharth. To which the former says that Sidharth was initially his friend but things took an ugly turn when he refused to listen to Asim. Asim also tells Rajat that ‘dost agar dost ki nahi sune toh woh kya dosti? (The concept of friendship does not exist if one doesn’t listen to the other)’
Read more on The Quint
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )