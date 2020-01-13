QuickE: John Abraham’s First Look From ‘Mumbai Saga’ & More

Bengali artistes including actors, filmmakers, writers and musicians have come out with a strong video voicing their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The video has some of West Bengal’s biggest stars reciting the popular protest poem ‘Hum Kaagaz Nahin Dikhayenge’ in Bengali.

The popular faces in the video include Sabyasachi Chakraborti, Swastika Mukherjee, Konkona Sensharma, Tillotama Shome, Dhritiman Chatterjee and others. Shot in a simple format with the artistes looking straight into camera and reciting ‘Kagoj ami dekhabo na’ , the video was shared on Twitter by Yogendra Yadav, National President of Swaraj India.

