QuickE: John Abraham’s First Look From ‘Mumbai Saga’ & More
1. John Abraham Dons the Gangster’s Hat in ‘Mumbai Saga’ First Look
The first look of John Abraham from Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming gangster drama Mumbai Saga has finally been dropped. Dressed in kurta-pyjama, John has a red tilak on his forehead and wears a stern expression.
Check out the first look:
2. ‘Mr. Lele’ First Look: Here’s When the Varun-Starrer Will Release
Karan Johar took to social media to share the first look poster of Varun Dhawan-starrer Mr Lele. The poster shows Varun wearing a pair of shorts with a gun in his hand. Revealing the release date of the film, Karan Johar wrote, “Just when you thought that the news couldn’t get any better, it got more entertaining! #MrLele aka @varundvn along with @shashankkhaitan are going to start 2021 with a bang! Releasing 1st Jan, 2021.”
3. ‘Kagoj Ami Dekhabo Na’, Say Bengali Artistes Against CAA NRC
Bengali artistes including actors, filmmakers, writers and musicians have come out with a strong video voicing their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The video has some of West Bengal’s biggest stars reciting the popular protest poem ‘Hum Kaagaz Nahin Dikhayenge’ in Bengali.
The popular faces in the video include Sabyasachi Chakraborti, Swastika Mukherjee, Konkona Sensharma, Tillotama Shome, Dhritiman Chatterjee and others. Shot in a simple format with the artistes looking straight into camera and reciting ‘Kagoj ami dekhabo na’ , the video was shared on Twitter by Yogendra Yadav, National President of Swaraj India.
4. Anushka to Play Former Indian Cricket Captain Jhulan Goswami?
Anushka Sharma might be starring in former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami’s biopic, after her last film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan in 2018. On Saturday, the actor was spotted at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in the Indian team’s jersey with Jhulan herself. The film is said to have gone on floors already. A promo shoot is said to be in the works on 25 January. Take a look:
5. Charu Asopa Reveals How She Met Sushmita’s Brother Rajeev Sen
Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen took to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of the day he met his now wife TV actor Charu Asopa. “Happy 1 year baby,” he wrote. Charu also posted the same picture on Instagram with a note recalling how they first met. Apparently they ran into each other at a mall in Mumbai. “Happy 1 year babie... I still remember when I saw u on 11th Jan 2019 for the first time, a tall and handsome gentleman coming out of the lift of Oberoi mall. Kal ki baat lagti hai... when we met we were strangers but today we are Mr and Mrs sen. It was all destined.”
