QuickE: Complaint Against Javed Akhtar; Kareena on Instagram?

Social media has become imperative for celebrities across the world to showcase their work and connect with the fans. Now, we might be in for a pleasant surprise. Kareena Kapoor, who has always been aloof from the glare of these platforms, might have just made her debut on Instagram.

An account under the name of Kareena Kapoor Khan has popped up on Insta on 4 March, and it already has over 60,000 followers.

Read more on The Quint