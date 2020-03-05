QuickE: Complaint Against Javed Akhtar; Kareena on Instagram?
1. Complaint Filed Against Javed Akhtar Over Remarks on Tahir Hussain
A complaint has been filed before a Bihar court against lyricist Javed Akhtar over his remarks on the FIRs being registered against former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in the wake of the Delhi violence. The complaint was lodged on Wednesday, 4 March, by Amit Kumar, a local advocate, before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Thakur Aman Kumar, PTI reported.
Read more on The Quint
2. Kareena Kapoor Makes Her Debut on Instagram?
Social media has become imperative for celebrities across the world to showcase their work and connect with the fans. Now, we might be in for a pleasant surprise. Kareena Kapoor, who has always been aloof from the glare of these platforms, might have just made her debut on Instagram.
An account under the name of Kareena Kapoor Khan has popped up on Insta on 4 March, and it already has over 60,000 followers.
Read more on The Quint
3. Complaint Against Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra for Cheating & Fraud
Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have been named in another alleged scam concerning the Satyug Gold Pvt. Ltd, a gold trading company of which they are former directors, reported IANS.
Sachiin J. Joshi, a Non-Resident Indian businessman currently based in Mumbai, has lodged a criminal complaint of cheating, fraud and other charges against Shilpa, Raj and the officials of SGPL with the Khar Police Station.
Read more on The Quint
4. Vidya Balan Starts Shooting for ‘Sherni’ in Bhoot Palasi
Vidya Balan kickstarted the shooting for her next film, Sherni, helmed by director Amit Masurkar, on 4 March. The shoot commenced in Bhoot Palasi, a forested area, which falls in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. Vidya will essay the role of a forest officer, who joins forces with other officers and forest guards to chalk out a solution to the man-animal conflict that has plagued the forests.
The film’s cast also includes Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Ila Arun in key roles.
“I loved Newton and when Amit narrated Sherni to me, I knew I wanted to do this film. The uniqueness of the story and its world appealed to me,” Vidya said in a statement to Mumbai Mirror.
Read more on The Quint
5. Say Namaste and Avoid Spreading Coronavirus, Advises Salman
Salman Khan has joined Anupam Kher in advocating for a desi solution to avoiding the coronavirus (COVID-19) without alienating your friends and loved ones. The actor posted a photo of himself with his hands folded into a namaste and wrote, “Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab haath milao aur gale lago... (In our culture, we greet people with a namaste or salaam. When the coronavirus outbreak has died down, we can go back to shaking hands and hugging.)”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )