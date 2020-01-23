QuickE: Swaraj Kaushal Asks Naseeruddin to Be ‘Grateful’ & More
1. Swaraj Kaushal Asks Naseeruddin to Be ‘Grateful’, Twitter Reacts
Recently, a clip of Naseeruddin Shah calling Anupam Kher “a clown” went viral on social media. In response to that, Anupam Kher said that he did not take Shah’s words seriously. Now, this war of words has been interrupted by late Sushma Swaraj’s husband, Swaraj Kaushal.
In the video clip, Shah can be heard saying that, “Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.” Swaraj Kaushal, in response to Shah’s words, posted a series of tweets addressed to Shah, in which he praises both Anupam Kher and his wife Kirron Kher. He calls Anupam Kher an “honest, upright and a self made man.”
2. Kangana Criticises Indira Jaising’s Comments on Nirbhaya Case
At the Panga press conference in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut was asked about senior lawyer Indira Jaising’s remarks urging Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi, to pardon the convicts on death row for the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case. To which Kangana replied, “That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days. She needs it. Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers. It’s women like these who sympathise with such murderers.”
3. Deepika First Bollywood Star to Feature in Louis Vuitton Campaign
Deepika Padukone has become the first Bollywood actor to appear in a Louis Vuitton campaign. The Chhapaak star is one of 24 actors and models handpicked by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere to be part of the luxury fashion house’s pre-fall 2020 campaign.
The actor shared a promotional still in which she features in a conceptual poster for pulp thriller Don’t Turn Around by Michelle Gagnon. She is seen in a checked dress, grey coat and sea green quilted boots with a monstrous figure looming behind her. “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquiere's vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!” she wrote.
4. Akshay’s Production ‘Durgavati’ Starring Bhumi Goes on Floors
On 23 January, Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to share that her next outing Durgavati was finally going on floors. She shared a photo in which she seems to be seeking the blessings of goddess Durga.
The caption reads, “With her blessings we start #Durgavati Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong :)“
5. Ayushmann Gives a Peek Into the ‘Mad’ World of ‘Shubh Mangal 2’
The audience has been very appreciative of the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan for its brave take on same-sex relationship between Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar of Kota Factory fame. The makers have now shared a behind-the-scenes video of the film, wherein Ayushmann introduces us to the ‘mad’ family.
