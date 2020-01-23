QuickE: Swaraj Kaushal Asks Naseeruddin to Be ‘Grateful’ & More

Recently, a clip of Naseeruddin Shah calling Anupam Kher “a clown” went viral on social media. In response to that, Anupam Kher said that he did not take Shah’s words seriously. Now, this war of words has been interrupted by late Sushma Swaraj’s husband, Swaraj Kaushal.

In the video clip, Shah can be heard saying that, “Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.” Swaraj Kaushal, in response to Shah’s words, posted a series of tweets addressed to Shah, in which he praises both Anupam Kher and his wife Kirron Kher. He calls Anupam Kher an “honest, upright and a self made man.”

Read more on The Quint