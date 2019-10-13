QuickE: What Deepika Did After Chhapaak; When Ranveer Broke Down

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, Chhapaak, which is inspired from the life of an acid attack survivor, is undoubtedly one of her most ambitious projects so far. On 13 October, Deepika opened up about her experience working on the film.

While speaking at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela in Mumbai, Deepika opened up about something deeply personal. She said that she ended up burning a particular piece of prosthetic right after finishing the filming for Chhapaak because of the way the entire experience made her feel. “We got a piece of prosthetic and burned it and I watched it burn,” said Deepika.

