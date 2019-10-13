QuickE: What Deepika Did After Chhapaak; When Ranveer Broke Down
1. Here’s Why Deepika Burned a Prosthetic After Shooting ‘Chhapaak’
Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, Chhapaak, which is inspired from the life of an acid attack survivor, is undoubtedly one of her most ambitious projects so far. On 13 October, Deepika opened up about her experience working on the film.
While speaking at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela in Mumbai, Deepika opened up about something deeply personal. She said that she ended up burning a particular piece of prosthetic right after finishing the filming for Chhapaak because of the way the entire experience made her feel. “We got a piece of prosthetic and burned it and I watched it burn,” said Deepika.
2. Ranveer Broke Down When Handed Real World Cup: Kabir Khan on ‘83
Kabir Khan recently wrapped up his film ‘83, which follows how under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final and won the country’s first World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world. Kabir recently told Mumbai Mirror about filming the iconic ‘win’ moment.
He said, “We shot for five days at the Lord’s stadium in London, entering the members-only Long Room where no camera had ventured before, the dressing rooms and locker rooms, then, stepped out on the balcony where the World Cup was presented to Kapil sir. And guess what? They brought out the real World Cup for Ranveer too. Overwhelmed, he broke down when I shouted ‘Cut’.”
3. War Becomes Second-Highest Grosser of 2019, Highest in N. America
The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War has earned Rs 257 crores in total at the box office and become 2019’s second highest grosser. It has also crossed the life time business of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri.
Taran Adarsh made the announcement on 13 October. He wrote, “#War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Uri, becomes second highest grosser of 2019.”
He also tweeted that War has also become the highest grosser in North America (USA and Canada). It has collected a record $ 3.2 million, crossing Hrithik’s all other films.
4.First Look: Burkha-Clad Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta in Sheer Qorma.
On Saturday, the first look of upcoming film Sheer Qorma was released. The film stars Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker. In the poster released, Swara and Divya don burkhas as their foreheads gently touch each other’s. A flower emerges from the space between them. An LGBTQ drama, the film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.
“Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker... First look poster of #SheerQorma... Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari... Produced by Marijke De Souza,” wrote trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.
Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta play two lovers in the film. Shabana Azmi reportedly plays Divya’s mother in the film.
According to a press release issued by the makers, the film is a “heart-rending narrative of the longing for love and acceptance, felt by queer children in their parental homes that plays out through delicate story-telling, told through characters of courageous queer women of colour.”
5. I Used to Be Very Self-Oriented Before I Had Kids: Shahid Kapoor
In a recent interview with Filmfare, actor Shahid Kapoor spoke about how he changed post fatherhood and how his two kids Zain and Misha have impacted him. He said that was quite ‘self-oriented’ before having kids, and that you tend to always put yourself first.
He said, “Now I don’t put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it’s nice. Sometimes it’s frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it. I respect my parents a lot more today than I did before.”
