QuickE: Wendell Rodricks Passes Away; ‘Angrezi Medium’ Poster

Designer Wendell Rodricks has passed away in Goa at the age of 59. According to reports, he passed away at 5:45 pm at his family home in Colvale in North Goa. According to sources, Rodricks passed away due to a heart attack.

Family members told The Indian Express that the funeral will be held on Thursday (12 February) at 4pm in Colvale. A family member told the publication that Rodricks passed away “peacefully” and his partner Jerome was by his side.

