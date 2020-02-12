QuickE: Wendell Rodricks Passes Away; ‘Angrezi Medium’ Poster
1. Designer Wendell Rodricks Passes Away at 59
Designer Wendell Rodricks has passed away in Goa at the age of 59. According to reports, he passed away at 5:45 pm at his family home in Colvale in North Goa. According to sources, Rodricks passed away due to a heart attack.
Family members told The Indian Express that the funeral will be held on Thursday (12 February) at 4pm in Colvale. A family member told the publication that Rodricks passed away “peacefully” and his partner Jerome was by his side.
2. Irrfan Khan Unveils ‘Angrezi Medium’ Poster With Special Message
Actor Irrfan Khan just unveiled the poster of Angrezi Medium. Angrezi Medium stars Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan, along with Khan. The film is a sequel to director Saket Chaudhary’s 2017 comedy Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar.
In the poster, Irrfan Khan is dressed like a Queen’s guard and Radhika Madan is hugging him. Madan is dressed in a school uniform. The film releases on 20 March.
3. Ananya Panday Opposite Vijay Deverakonda in His Hindi Film Debut?
Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday will be starring opposite south actor Vijay Deverakonda in the latter’s upcoming Hindi debut film, reported Mumbai Mirror. Vijay recently announced that he would be venturing into Bollywood soon and it seems the casting has already begun. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.
A source revealed to the publication that the filming will begin either if mid-March or April. Karan Johar is also producing the film.
4. Finest Film of Our Careers: SRK Looks Back at ‘My Name Is Khan’
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol took to social media to mark 10 years since the release of their 2010 film My Name Is Khan. SRK tweeted a series of photos from the sets thanking director Karan Johar for "the finest film" of his career. "Thank u @karanjohar & @itsKajolD for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film I needed to see everyday pics to know if I have the expressions right!" he wrote.
5. Baaghi 3: 'Dus Bahane 2.0' a Dull Echo of the Vishal-Shekhar Song
The latest song to release from Baaghi 3 is 'Dus Bahane 2.0', a recreation of the Vishal-Shekhar hit from 2005 film Dus. The number remains mostly faithful to the original and also features the original performers Shaan, KK and Tulsi Kumar.
The video features dance sequences set in exotic locations, against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains, helicopters and night clubs, with the film’s leads Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor even attempting the original hookstep.
