QuickE: Bollywood Wishes ‘Happy Holi’; ‘GoT’ Actor Passes Away
1. Shah Rukh, Taapsee, Deepika Wish Fans a ‘Colourful’ & ‘Safe’ Holi
Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish their fans on the festival of Holi. Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of himself and captioned the picture, “And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe.”
2. ‘Game of Thrones’ Three-Eyed Raven Max Von Sydow Passes Away at 90
Veteran actor Max von Sydow, who famously played a game of chess with Death in Ingmar Bergman's cult classic The Seventh Seal and the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 90. The Sweden-born French actor died on Sunday, his representatives confirmed the news to Deadline.
French website Paris Match published a statement from the actor's wife, film producer Catherine von Sydow, which read, “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow on 8 March, 2020.”
3. Hrithik to the Bachchans: Here’s How B’wood is Celebrating Holi
Bollywood celebrities, such as the Bachchans and Hrithik Roshan, took to social media to share snapshots of their Holi celebrations.
The Bachchans enjoyed traditional festivities with a puja and a bonfire. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a few photos, including one of her and Aaradhya posing together by the fire. “Happy Holi to all. Love and light,” she wrote.
4. Life’s Purpose to Make Music: Aditya Narayan Takes Break From TV
Aditya Narayan recently took to Instagram to announce that he is taking a six-month break from television and will be focusing on his music career. The singer, television host and actor was last seen in Indian Idol 11. Listing out the 11 TV shows he has been a part of, Aditya said that the experience has been “extremely humbling”.
5. She Makes Me Wanna Do Better: Ekta Pens Note for Smriti Irani
Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani’s friendship goes way back when Irani made her television debut with Kapoor’s serial Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Since then, the two have been good friends and often share posts for each other. On International Women’s Day, Ekta Kapoor reposted a video shared by the politician and wrote an emotional note on their bonding.
Sharing the adorable video of two teddy bears dancing, she wrote, “Ths woman started working with me then became my best frn then went on to take on d world of politics! She is adept to talk on anything from art politics business movies ..n has perfected d art of parenting ( if there is anything as perfect) multitasking balancing multiple roles ..she makes me wanna do better ! Not on woman’s day but I celebrate our frn ship everyday #soulsister credit: @smritiiraniofficial”
