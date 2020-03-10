QuickE: Bollywood Wishes ‘Happy Holi’; ‘GoT’ Actor Passes Away

Veteran actor Max von Sydow, who famously played a game of chess with Death in Ingmar Bergman's cult classic The Seventh Seal and the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 90. The Sweden-born French actor died on Sunday, his representatives confirmed the news to Deadline.

French website Paris Match published a statement from the actor's wife, film producer Catherine von Sydow, which read, “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow on 8 March, 2020.”

