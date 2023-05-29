Kajol Reveals 'Dushman' Was One of the Scariest Films She Has Ever Done

Kajol recently revealed the name of the scariest film that she agreed do in her career. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared some snippets from her 1998 film Dushman as it marked 25 years since its release on 29 May.

Sharing the video with her fans, Kajol wrote, "#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys as well."